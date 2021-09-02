EU to Present Final Draft of Military Doctrine in October-November - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the final draft of the bloc's Strategic Compass for Security and Defense would be ready by October-November

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that the final draft of the bloc's Strategic Compass for Security and Defense would be ready by October-November.

"In a couple of months I think we will be able to present the results of our work [on the Strategic Compass], but sometimes there are events that catalyze the history.

.. The Afghanistan events this summer is one of this cases ... By October-November we will present to the Council the final draft of the Strategic Compass," Borrel stated.

The EU Strategic Compass for Security and Defense is an initiative, launched in 2020, and aimed at elaborating the bloc's united external action and response to security threats.