UrduPoint.com

EU To Present Package Of Proposals To Tackle Skyrocketing Energy Prices On October 18

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:02 PM

EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyrocketing Energy Prices on October 18

The European Commission is working on a package of proposals to be presented on October 18, aimed at combating soaring energy prices, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The European Commission is working on a package of proposals to be presented on October 18, aimed at combating soaring energy prices, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"The prices are still unsustainably high. The Russian pipelines' flows have dropped under 10%, and attacks on EU energy infrastructure increase the uncertainty further. This is why the Commission is working to present a package of proposals on October 18, and it will not be the last such package," Simson said at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

According to the energy commissioner, a proposal for capping the price of gas used for power generation might be considered if a majority of member states support this measure.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

At the end of September, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries sent a joint appeal to the European Commission in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imports into the EU, regardless of its origin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Prague Price February September October Gas All From

Recent Stories

Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam ..

Muslim World League presenting true image of Islam: Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief ..

Supreme Court seeks report regarding flood relief activities in Sindh

5 minutes ago
 4 killed over old enmity in Peshawar

4 killed over old enmity in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 EU Readying for Possibility of Russia Using Nuclea ..

EU Readying for Possibility of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine - Spokesm ..

5 minutes ago
 HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, ..

HMC staff directed to ensure cleanliness in city, Latifabad areas

11 minutes ago
 ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delive ..

ITP delivers lecture to bike riders of food delivery company

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.