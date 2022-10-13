EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyrocketing Energy Prices on October 18

The European Commission is working on a package of proposals to be presented on October 18, aimed at combating soaring energy prices, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said

"The prices are still unsustainably high. The Russian pipelines' flows have dropped under 10%, and attacks on EU energy infrastructure increase the uncertainty further. This is why the Commission is working to present a package of proposals on October 18, and it will not be the last such package," Simson said at a press conference following an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

According to the energy commissioner, a proposal for capping the price of gas used for power generation might be considered if a majority of member states support this measure.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas since it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

At the end of September, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries sent a joint appeal to the European Commission in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imports into the EU, regardless of its origin.