EU to Present Stance on Venezuela Election After Final Results - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union will publish its position on the general election in Venezuela after the final results are known, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Previously, the organization spoke in favor of postponing the election over the alleged lack of commitment to democratic norms during the preparations, opting not to send its observers after Caracas refrained from following its recommendation.

"It seems that the turnout is quite low, let us see the final results, and we will deliver a statement fixing our position," Borrell said upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela.

The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, backed by the United States, has refused to take part in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he is ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday election.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, supporting Maduro, is leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of the votes.