EU to Present Updated Guidelines on Issuance of Visas to Russians on September 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Commission will present updated guidelines on the issuance of visas and controls of Russian citizens at the external borders of the European Union on September 30, EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"14h00 (12:00 GMT) Statement by (EU Commissioner for Home Affairs) @YlvaJohansson on updated guidelines on visa issuance and controls of Russian citizens at the EU's external borders," Mamer wrote on Twitter.