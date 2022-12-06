UrduPoint.com

EU To Propose Ban On Investment In Russia's Mining Sector Under New Sanctions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU to Propose Ban on Investment in Russia's Mining Sector Under New Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The European Commission will propose a ban on new investments in the mining sector of Russia as part of a new package of sanctions, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

At the same time, the ban will provide for exemptions for certain products, the newspaper said.

The new package will also include a ban on transactions with three more Russian banks.

