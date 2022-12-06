(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The European Commission will propose a ban on new investments in the mining sector of Russia as part of a new package of sanctions, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

At the same time, the ban will provide for exemptions for certain products, the newspaper said.

The new package will also include a ban on transactions with three more Russian banks.