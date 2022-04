EU to Provide 1.5 Billion Euros Worth of Military Equipment to Ukraine - Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union will provide additional $1.6 billion (1,5 billion euros) worth of military equipment to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday during his visit in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The European Union will provide additional $1.6 billion (1,5 billion euros) worth of military equipment to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday during his visit in Kiev.

"We succeeded to convince the EU member states in a few hours to provide military equipment ... Today we have decided (to provide) 1,5 billion Euros of military equipment," Michel told a press conference.