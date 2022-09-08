UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide $15Mln In Aid To Peacekeeping Mission In Mozambique - Council Of EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The EU has approved the provision of 15 million Euros ($15 million) to support the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM), a peacekeeping operation in northern Mozambique, the Council of the EU said on Thursday.

"The agreed support will provide the military component of SAMIM with collective equipment at company level: camp fortifications and storage containers, medical equipment, vehicles and boats, as well as technological devices," the press release read, adding that this support is complementary to the EU assistance of 89 million euros ($89 million), which is already being provided for the Mozambican forces.

According to the European Council, the approved help is given under EU's program for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 worth 600 million euros ($600 million) in the area of peace and security.

"By providing this support, the EU joins Mozambican and international efforts to restore peace, safety and security in the North of Mozambique, protect the civilian population, and allow for the return of internally displaced persons, accountable law enforcement, state structures and services to the area," the Council stated.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique was initiated in July 2021, following the terror attack the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) carried out in the Palma town in northern Mozambique, killing an unknown number of people and displacing some 14,000 others in late March 2021. In January 2022, the mission was extended, with a view to fighting a terrorist-insurgency in the Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique

