EU To Provide $25Mln In Grants To Ukraine For Housing Internally Displaced People

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The European Union and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have agreed to provide 25 million Euros ($24.7 million) to Ukraine to help improve housing for internally displaced people (IDP) fleeing the conflict, with Lviv being the first city to receive financial support.

"Under the agreement, IFC will channel up to ‚¬25 million of the EU funds in grants across municipalities, covering the costs of modernizing accommodation for thousands of people. The project will pilot in Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, which has offered shelter to nearly 245,000 IDPs as of September 2022," the message read.

The EU and the IFC agreed a number of criteria for the choice of buildings that will be renovated to shelter people, such as the distance to public transport, schools and other social infrastructure.

"We are aligning our efforts and deploying our resources to help renovate and refurbish buildings for IDPs in Lviv that our partners at IFC will help to implement," Chloe Allio, head of the section responsible for infrastructure at the EU Delegation in Ukraine, said.

For months, Kiev has been receiving billions of Dollars in aid from the West that has enhanced its financial support since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February. On Monday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine on the allocation of five billion euros ($4.9 billion) in macro-financial assistance out of nine billion pledged previously.

