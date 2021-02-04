UrduPoint.com
EU To Provide $38Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan In 2021 - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The European Union is set to provide Afghanistan with 32 million Euros ($38 million) in humanitarian assistance throughout 2021, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said during a visit to the country this week.

In a press release published by the bloc on Thursday, the European Commission confirmed that Lenarcic had concluded his visit to Afghanistan, which it said was intended to maintain the momentum of November's donor conference that saw the bloc pledge 1.2 billion euros in support to the country from 2021 to 2025.

"During the visit, the Commissioner announced 32 million in humanitarian support to assist the civilians affected by the conflict for 2021," the press release read.

Lenarcic noted the ongoing peace negotiations taking place in the Qatari capital Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

He said that providing humanitarian assistance was essential at this stage.

"Whilst peace negotiations are ongoing, humanitarian aid can be the central way to reach more than half of the population in the country, some 19 million people," the commissioner said.

With the latest pledge, the sum of EU humanitarian aid given to Afghanistan since 1994 is set to surpass 1 billion euros, the bloc said.

Lenarcic met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, earlier this week. During his visit to Kabul, the commissioner said Afghanistan cannot wait until a ceasefire has been reached between the government and the Taliban to start protecting civilians.

