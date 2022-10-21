UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide $3Mln In Emergency Aid To Uganda To Tackle Ebola Outbreak - EU Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 08:41 PM

The European Union decided to provide around $3 million in emergency funding to Uganda to help tackle the outbreak of Ebola in the country, the European Commission said on Friday

"Following the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in Uganda, declared on September 2022, the EU has mobilized further emergency funding of 3 million ($2.9 million) to support the response to the outbreak," the commission said in a press release, adding that some $1.5 million will be allocated to support the World Health Organization (WHO) in its coordination and surveillance activities.

Another $1 million will be allocated to UNICEF to address prevention and control of the infection, as well as "risk communication and community engagement."

The EU has also pledged to provide some $500,000 from the emergency funding to the International Rescue Committee to help vulnerable communities in Uganda.

Moreover, the EU Commission said it was looking for more ways to support the country in its fight against the outbreak.

"We are exploring all available options for providing additional support in responding to the Ebola outbreak," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

As of October 19, there were 60 confirmed and 20 probable cases of Ebola in Uganda with 44 deaths, whereas 25 people fully recovered, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ebola outbreaks were recorded in Uganda in 2000, 2014, 2017, and 2018. The largest and deadliest one was in 2000, when 425 cases of infection were detected and 224 people died. In 2019, several cases were recorded in the country.

