EU To Provide Additional Assistance For Latvia, Lithuania, Poland Over Migrant Crisis

Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

The EU interior ministers agreed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday to provide additional assistance for Latvia, Lithuania and Poland amid the border crisis caused by the rising flow of illegal migrants from Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The EU interior ministers agreed at a virtual meeting on Wednesday to provide additional assistance for Latvia, Lithuania and Poland amid the border crisis caused by the rising flow of illegal migrants from Belarus.

"The ministers expressed solidarity with the affected states - Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - and supported additional assistance to the member states at this section of the external EU border," the statement read.

"We agreed to deploy additional experts and agency teams as well as the necessary technical equipment to these member states [Latvia, Lithuania and Poland], to help increase reception capacities, to call on the European Commission for additional financial assistance and, above all, to strengthen EU external border control," the statement added.

The parties also "strongly condemned" the attempts of Belarus to "instrumentalise" people for political purposes.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Latvia followed suit in August and declared a three-month emergency over migrant crisis. Poland said last Wednesday that it is tightening security on the border with Belarus.

