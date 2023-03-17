UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide Almost $80Mln In Assistance To Venezuelans - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:35 PM

The European Union will provide 75 million euros ($79.7 million) in humanitarian aid to Venezuelans affected by the protracted crisis in the country, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The European Union will provide 75 million Euros ($79.7 million) in humanitarian aid to Venezuelans affected by the protracted crisis in the country, the European Commission said on Friday.

The allocation is taking place on the second day of the 2023 International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities, co-organized by the European Union and Canada with the involvement of the United Nations.

"On the occasion, the European Commission is releasing over 75 million euros in humanitarian aid, reaffirming its continued support to Venezuelans and to respond to their most urgent needs. The funding will help people in need in Venezuela and communities in the neighbouring countries hosting migrants and refugees, with a focus on food assistance, health, shelter, protection, education and legal assistance among other areas of intervention," the Commission said in a statement.

Canada will also allocate 58.55 million Canadian Dollars ($42.6 million) to support the Venezuelan people, the statement added.

More than 7 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2015 as a result of the political turmoil, socio-economic instability and the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Since 2016, the EU has provided almost 400 million euros in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans, both at home and abroad.

