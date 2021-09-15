EU to Provide Extra $118Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan - von der Leyen

UrduPoint.com

The European Union will increase its humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, providing extra 100 million euros ($118 million), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The European Union will increase its humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, providing extra 100 million Euros ($118 million), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We stand by the Afghan people. We must do everything to avert the real risk of a major famine and humanitarian disaster. This is why we will increase again humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by 100 million euro - part of a new, wider Afghan Support Package," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

