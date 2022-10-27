UrduPoint.com

EU To Provide Kosovo With $75.3Mln In Grants To Curb Energy Crisis - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU to Provide Kosovo With $75.3Mln in Grants to Curb Energy Crisis - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union will send $75.3 million in financial support to Kosovo to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen said that the EU would provide North Macedonia with 80 million Euros in grants as part of a support package for the Balkan states. She also invited North Macedonia to join the European joint procurement plan for gas.

"Right now you need immediate support, immediate financial budget support, so we will grant 75 million euros for the immediate support of vulnerable households, of vulnerable businesses and we will finalize all the necessary procedures till the end of the year so you can get the funding as of January for your budget," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani in Pristina.

In addition, von der Leyen invited Kosovo to join the EU gas purchase platform.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

Last week, the European Commission proposed a mechanism to limit gas prices which could be triggered when necessary. Following the announcement, an EU official told reporters that not all member states of the EU supported the proposal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget European Union Pristina Macedonia January February Gas All Million

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 180-run target for N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 180-run target for Netherlands to chase

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

46 minutes ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

3 hours ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.