EU to Provide Moldovan Armed Forces With Additional Military Equipment - EU Council Head

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The EU intends to provide additional military equipment to the Moldovan armed forces, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"About the military support to Moldova, some decisions have already been taken. For instance, we intend to increase our support in the field of logistics, of cyberdefence.

But today, we made a discussion in order to see how we can provide more military support," Michel said at a joint press conference in Moldova with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Michel also underlined the importance of avoiding actions that can lead to any escalation around Transnistria and Moldova.

"It is extremely important for us to avoid any escalation, we do not think that it is smart or intelligent to express provocative statements about the situation in Moldova or Transnistria," Michel said.