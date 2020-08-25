UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Punish '15 To 20' People Over Belarus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

EU to punish '15 to 20' people over Belarus crisis

The EU is likely to sanction between 15 and 20 individuals for their role in electoral fraud and a crackdown on protesters in Belarus, a senior official said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The EU is likely to sanction between 15 and 20 individuals for their role in electoral fraud and a crackdown on protesters in Belarus, a senior official said Tuesday.

The bloc has been preparing asset freezes and travel bans over the crisis that has unfolded in the ex-Soviet republic and after an emergency video summit last week EU Council President Charles Michel said a "substantial number" of people would be targeted.

The European Union is trying to find ways to get strongman President Alexander Lukashenko to listen to the unprecedented protests that followed his hotly disputed August 9 re-election, which the bloc has rejected as not free or fair.

EU foreign ministers meeting for informal talks in Berlin on Thursday and Friday are expected to give political approval to a list of targets, before the list is formally approved soon afterwards.

Asked how many Names were on the list, a senior EU official said it would likely be "something between 15 and 20", but the final total would depend on legal verification carried out by the EU's lawyers.

Because sanctions listings can be challenged all the way up to the European Court of Justice, the EU subjects each one to rigorous checks to make sure they are legally watertight.

European leaders including Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have all sought to persuade Russia to help bring about a peaceful conclusion to the Belarus crisis.

The senior EU official said the "very interesting tango between Russia and Belarus" in recent years, in which Lukashenko has resisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to get him to join a political-economic union, had disrupted the Moscow-Minsk dynamic.

After drifting away from Putin, Lukashenko was now suddenly seeking his support, the official said, complicating European efforts to get Putin to encourage the Belarus leader to start talking to the opposition.

"Is Putin usefully prodding Alexander Lukashenko in the way of this dialogue? My answer has to be no -- he is in a different business," the official said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Lawyers German European Union Berlin Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel August All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

31 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

46 minutes ago

Teenagers killed by Angolan police enforcing virus ..

2 minutes ago

'Unprecedented' Belarus protest movement faces uph ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.