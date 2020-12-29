EU to Purchase Additional 100Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine - Von Der Leyen

The European Union will order another 100 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The European Union will order another 100 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said Tuesday.

"We decided to take an additional 100 million doses of the #BioNTech /[Pfizer] vaccine, which is already being used to vaccinate people across the EU. We will therefore have 300 million doses of this vaccine, which was assessed as safe and effective," von der Leyen tweeted, adding that more vaccines will follow.

Last week, the EU approved the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for use, with member countries beginning vaccinating their citizens on Sunday. The deal with Pfizer and BioNTech was for 200 million doses with an option to purchase another 100 million.