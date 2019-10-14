UrduPoint.com
EU To Put In Place Framework Sanctions Regime Against Turkey Over Its Drilling Near Cyprus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

EU to Put in Place Framework Sanctions Regime Against Turkey Over Its Drilling Near Cyprus

LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The foreign ministers of the EU member states have agreed on putting in place a framework restrictions regime against Turkey over its continued drilling in the exclusive economic zone off Cyprus coast, the Council of the European Union said on Monday.

"The Council, based on preparatory work already undertaken, agrees that a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place," the statement, released after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, read.

The council also called on the EU diplomacy chief, Federica Mogherini, "to swiftly present proposals to this effect."

