EU To Put Sanctions On Russia's Private Security Group Wagner On Monday - Source

Foreign ministers of the European Union will approve a list of sanctions against Russia's private military group Wagner at a meeting in Brussels on December 13, an EU source said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Foreign ministers of the European Union will approve a list of sanctions against Russia's private military group Wagner at a meeting in Brussels on December 13, an EU source said on Friday.

"We are sanctioning Wagner Group as entity, and then three entities connected to that and eight individuals who are part of this group and who are clearly involved in actions to be sanctioned," the source said, adding that several sanction routines will be applied.

The private paramilitary organization will be sanctioned over alleged human rights violations in Mali, Syria, Libya and Ukraine, the source noted.

The ministers also intend to approve a new sanctions regime on the group's activities in Mali for obstructing that country's transition period.

The sanctions list in the case will be finalized later, the source added.

On December 8, permanent representatives of the EU countries agreed on a number of sanction proposals, including for violations of human rights, as well as the situations in Syria and Libya. Prior to that, several high-ranking EU officials announced that Wagner Group might be included in the next sanctions list.

Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and at the request of local governments.

