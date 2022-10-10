UrduPoint.com

EU To Receive Ukrainian Refugees Until At Least March 2024 - Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The European Union will receive refugees from Ukraine until at least March 2024, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

"I would like today to announce that a temporary protection directive (for Ukrainian refugees) will continue to be in place at least until march 2024," Johansson said during a press conference, adding that 4.

2 million Ukrainians currently are "are currently under the umbrella of this protection" in the EU.

