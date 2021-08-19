EU to Recognize Ukrainian, Turkish, North Macedonian COVID-19 Certificates From Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The European Union will recognize from Friday COVID-19 certificates, issued by Ukraine, Turkey and North Macedonia, the European Commission announced.

"The Commission adopted today three equivalence decisions for North Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine.

This means that the countries will be connected to the EU's system and that COVID certificates issued by North Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine will be accepted in the EU, as of tomorrow, under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate," the statement read.

The EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation has been applied since July 1, with several non-EU states such as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, joining the system.