UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Reduce Migrant Funds For Greece - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU to Reduce Migrant Funds For Greece - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The European Union is expected to cut down on migrant funds for Greece by 2.5 billion Euros ($2.9 billion) from 3.5 billion euros for 2020-2027 as a serious decrease in migration flow is observed in the country, the E-Kathimerini newspaper reported Sunday, citing sources from the Greek Migration Ministry.

"Of course we will demand more money, but there are no more funds for dealing with emergencies, while the population of migrants we are hosting has decreased significantly and, consequently, so have the needs," the sources said as quoted by the newspaper.

The officials have also stressed that while the country is facing a "new reality," it is still vital they maintain the infrastructure, which is needed to host migrants, and prepare for the future.

Nearly 59,000 people are living in migrant facilities in Greece, the newspaper reported, citing the ministry's data. About 10,000 of them have been recognized as refugees, which means they will soon leave this special housing.

Related Topics

European Union Greece Money Sunday From Refugee Billion Housing

Recent Stories

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

41 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

57 minutes ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

1 hour ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.