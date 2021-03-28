EU to Reduce Migrant Funds For Greece - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The European Union is expected to cut down on migrant funds for Greece by 2.5 billion Euros ($2.9 billion) from 3.5 billion euros for 2020-2027 as a serious decrease in migration flow is observed in the country, the E-Kathimerini newspaper reported Sunday, citing sources from the Greek Migration Ministry.

"Of course we will demand more money, but there are no more funds for dealing with emergencies, while the population of migrants we are hosting has decreased significantly and, consequently, so have the needs," the sources said as quoted by the newspaper.

The officials have also stressed that while the country is facing a "new reality," it is still vital they maintain the infrastructure, which is needed to host migrants, and prepare for the future.

Nearly 59,000 people are living in migrant facilities in Greece, the newspaper reported, citing the ministry's data. About 10,000 of them have been recognized as refugees, which means they will soon leave this special housing.