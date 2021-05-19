EU To Reopen Borders To Fully Vaccinated Travellers
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :EU member states agreed Wednesday that the bloc's borders should re-open to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.
Meeting in Brussels, diplomats also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.