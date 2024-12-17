EU To Reopen Embassy In Damascus After Assad Ouster
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The EU is to reopen its mission in Damascus following "constructive" talks with Syria's new leadership after the toppling of ruler Bashar al-Assad, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.
"This is a very important step, that we will reopen the delegation in Syria," the EU's Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament.
The EU's top diplomat for Syria visited Damascus on Monday for what Kallas called "constructive first contacts with the new leadership and various other groups, also the civil society".
European nations -- along with other international players -- are jostling for influence in Syria after the end of the Assad family's five-decade domination.
Recent Stories
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
More Stories From World
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'6 minutes ago
-
EU to reopen embassy in Damascus after Assad ouster6 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang has over 17,000 5G base stations16 minutes ago
-
Falcon Beauty Pageant at King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival starts; prizes exceed SAR4.9 million26 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills 2, leaves 8,000 stranded in Malawi26 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen36 minutes ago
-
France to impose nighttime curfew on 'devastated' Mayotte36 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the King of Bhutan on National Day46 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills at least 34 people in Mozambique46 minutes ago
-
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges 'maximum caution': PM46 minutes ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw but holders England get tough group56 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 20401 hour ago