EU To Reopen Embassy In Damascus After Assad Ouster

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

EU to reopen embassy in Damascus after Assad ouster

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The EU is to reopen its mission in Damascus following "constructive" talks with Syria's new leadership after the toppling of ruler Bashar al-Assad, the bloc's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.

"This is a very important step, that we will reopen the delegation in Syria," the EU's Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament.

The EU's top diplomat for Syria visited Damascus on Monday for what Kallas called "constructive first contacts with the new leadership and various other groups, also the civil society".

European nations -- along with other international players -- are jostling for influence in Syria after the end of the Assad family's five-decade domination.

