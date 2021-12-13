EU to Respond Harshly If Russia Makes Incursion Into Ukraine - Austrian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Union is closely following the situation at the Ukrainian border and will react harshly, if Russia takes real steps, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"Russia shall understand that we are closely monitoring the situation, and in case the step is undertaken, we will react definitively and harshly," Schallenberg said in the doorstep of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Schallenberg underlined that de-escalation of words and deeds is now needed along with a precise and consolidated line of the EU.

According to media, the meeting will discuss scaling up economic sanctions against Russia in case of further escalation and "invasion of Ukraine". At the same time, a concrete draft of restrictive measures has not yet been elaborated.

The meeting replicates the agenda of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting held on Sunday. As the outcome of the meeting, the foreign ministers of Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US issued a joint statement calling on Russia to "pursue diplomatic channels" and maintain transparency in military activities. Furthermore, Russia was warned that further military aggression against Ukraine will cause severe response.

Tensions around Ukraine have aggravated in past few weeks amid alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations arguing that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.