UrduPoint.com

EU To Respond Harshly If Russia Makes Incursion Into Ukraine - Austrian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

EU to Respond Harshly If Russia Makes Incursion Into Ukraine - Austrian Minister

The European Union is closely following the situation at the Ukrainian border and will react harshly, if Russia takes real steps, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Union is closely following the situation at the Ukrainian border and will react harshly, if Russia takes real steps, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"Russia shall understand that we are closely monitoring the situation, and in case the step is undertaken, we will react definitively and harshly," Schallenberg said in the doorstep of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Schallenberg underlined that de-escalation of words and deeds is now needed along with a precise and consolidated line of the EU.

According to media, the meeting will discuss scaling up economic sanctions against Russia in case of further escalation and "invasion of Ukraine". At the same time, a concrete draft of restrictive measures has not yet been elaborated.

The meeting replicates the agenda of the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting held on Sunday. As the outcome of the meeting, the foreign ministers of Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US issued a joint statement calling on Russia to "pursue diplomatic channels" and maintain transparency in military activities. Furthermore, Russia was warned that further military aggression against Ukraine will cause severe response.

Tensions around Ukraine have aggravated in past few weeks amid alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations arguing that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its own security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada France European Union Germany Brussels Same Italy United Kingdom Japan Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

4 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

19 minutes ago
 UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation pre ..

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in ..

19 minutes ago
 Eradication of polio crucial to save new generatio ..

Eradication of polio crucial to save new generation: PGMI principal

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks productions orders agai ..

Islamabad High Court seeks productions orders against missing persons

1 minute ago
 Sheriff-backed leader of separatist Transnistria r ..

Sheriff-backed leader of separatist Transnistria re-elected

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.