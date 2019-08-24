UrduPoint.com
EU To Respond In Kind If US Imposes Tariffs On French Wine - Tusk

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:54 PM

The European Union will respond to US sanctions against French wine, President of the European Council Donald Tusk announced on Saturday, warning against using tariffs and taxation as political instruments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The European Union will respond to US sanctions against French wine, President of the European Council Donald Tusk announced on Saturday, warning against using tariffs and taxation as political instruments.

In mid-July the French parliament enacted a law on taxing the services of the major digital companies, such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. US President Trump threatened a tax on French wine as a counter-measure.

"I will protect French wine with genuine determination for many reasons. The EU stand by France. If the US imposes tariffs on France, the EU will respond in kind. The last thing we need and we want is confrontation especially with our best ally, the United States, but, of course ... and this is not our initiative, this trade and tariff struggle, but we'll have to be ready for this bad scenario and we are ready, as a whole, and France can count on our loyalty as all member states," Tusk said during a press conference ahead of the G7 summit.

He broached the topic of tariffs again, when asked about the escalating trade war between China and the United States.

"If someone, for example, the United States and President Trump, use tariffs and taxation as political instrument, tool for some different political reasons, it means that this confrontation can be risky for the whole world, including the EU," Tusk responded.

The European Council president is currently in the French town of Biarritz where he represents the European Union at the G7 summit.

