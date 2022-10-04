EU to Resume Consideration of New Sanctions Against Russia on October 4-5

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Permanent representatives of EU member states on Tuesday evening will resume discussions on a new package of sanctions against Russia proposed earlier by the European Commission in connection with referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting of Permanent Representatives Committee II (COREPER II) will begin at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The European Union expects to complete the approval of a package of sanctions at the level of permanent representatives on Wednesday at the fourth consecutive meeting of COREPER II.

If the agreements are accepted, the sanctions will then be submitted for final signing by the EU countries. After that, they will be published in the official journal of the European Union, and go into force.