Open Menu

EU To Retaliate Over Tariffs Imposed By The US: France

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

EU to retaliate over tariffs imposed by the US: France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The European Union will retaliate by replicating any tariffs imposed on it by the United States, the French foreign minister said on Monday, warning Washington against a trade war.

"There is no hesitation when it comes to defending our interests," Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with TF1 after US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Washington will move this week to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

Asked whether France and the European Union would retaliate against the measures announced by Trump, Barrot said: "Of course. It's not a surprise. This is already what Donald Trump did in 2018" (during his first term as president).

"At that time we replicated. So we will replicate again this time," he said.

Asked what measures of retaliation would be agreed, Barrot replied that it was up to the European commission to decide what sectors would be targeted.

"No one has an interest in entering into a trade war with the European Union," he warned.

The tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were the latest in a slew of trade levies the US leader has announced that have raised fears of a global trade war.

French President Emmanuel Macron told CNN that the EU should not be a "top priority" for the United States after Trump's repeated threats to target the bloc.

"Is the European Union your first problem? No, I don't think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem," he said, adding that the EU must be ready to react to US actions.

Recent Stories

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

3 seconds ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

9 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

10 minutes ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

30 minutes ago
 WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Ma ..

WGS 2025 to stand out with 200 volunteers, says Managing Director

40 minutes ago
 Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, ..

Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora

45 minutes ago
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punj ..

Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Aut ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target ..

Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal F ..

World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

2 hours ago
 China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

3 hours ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From World