MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The European Union has taken under consideration a request from Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to take him off the EU sanctions list for alleged involvement in Libya, the businessman's company Concord said on Wednesday.

In October, the EU added Prigozhin to the list to the list of individuals slapped with sanctions because of the situation in Libya. The businessman expressed his regret over the decision.

"[The EU authorities] accepted for a review a request from Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin about excluding him from the sanctions list on Libya and, in correspondence with the established EU practice, provided documents on which the decision to impose sanctions was based.

Yevgeny Viktorovich says that the information in those documents is based on excerpts from media, including those with mostly fake information and speculations," the company said in a statement posted on the VKontakte social network.

Prigozhin's lawyers are said to be planning to dispute the decision and prove them to be groundless.

The adoption, renewal and lifting of EU sanctions are in the purview of the Council of the European Union.

The businessman is accused of having ties to the so-called private military company Wagner Group, said to be involved in the armed conflict in Libya as well as other places. Prigozhin denies the existence of any such links.