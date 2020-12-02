UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Review Russian Businessman's Request To Lift Sanctions Imposed Over Libya - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:03 PM

EU to Review Russian Businessman's Request to Lift Sanctions Imposed Over Libya - Company

The European Union has taken under consideration a request from Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to take him off the EU sanctions list for alleged involvement in Libya, the businessman's company Concord said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The European Union has taken under consideration a request from Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin to take him off the EU sanctions list for alleged involvement in Libya, the businessman's company Concord said on Wednesday.

In October, the EU added Prigozhin to the list to the list of individuals slapped with sanctions because of the situation in Libya. The businessman expressed his regret over the decision.

"[The EU authorities] accepted for a review a request from Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin about excluding him from the sanctions list on Libya and, in correspondence with the established EU practice, provided documents on which the decision to impose sanctions was based.

Yevgeny Viktorovich says that the information in those documents is based on excerpts from media, including those with mostly fake information and speculations," the company said in a statement posted on the VKontakte social network.

Prigozhin's lawyers are said to be planning to dispute the decision and prove them to be groundless.

The adoption, renewal and lifting of EU sanctions are in the purview of the Council of the European Union.

The businessman is accused of having ties to the so-called private military company Wagner Group, said to be involved in the armed conflict in Libya as well as other places. Prigozhin denies the existence of any such links.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers European Union Company Concord Libya October Media From

Recent Stories

PA made record legislation during current govt's t ..

2 minutes ago

Over 50 Violations Found at Russia's Yadrovo Landf ..

2 minutes ago

Hague Police Detain Suspect After Stabbing Attack ..

2 minutes ago

PDM's uncalled-for narrative rejected in Multan, s ..

6 minutes ago

2781-kanal land retrieved

7 minutes ago

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.