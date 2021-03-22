EU to Sanction 11 Individuals Over Situation in Myanmar - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union will slap sanctions on 11 individuals in connection with the situation in Myanmar, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The European Union will slap sanctions on 11 individuals in connection with the situation in Myanmar, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on Monday.

"The situation is deteriorating. In the case of Myanmar, we are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and repression of the demonstrators," Borrell said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.