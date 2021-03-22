UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Sanction 11 Individuals Over Situation In Myanmar - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:23 PM

EU to Sanction 11 Individuals Over Situation in Myanmar - Borrell

The European Union will slap sanctions on 11 individuals in connection with the situation in Myanmar, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The European Union will slap sanctions on 11 individuals in connection with the situation in Myanmar, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced on Monday.

"The situation is deteriorating. In the case of Myanmar, we are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and repression of the demonstrators," Borrell said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Related Topics

European Union Myanmar

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah approaches police against torture

12 minutes ago

Chinese vice premier stresses efforts for socialis ..

17 seconds ago

No threat to Earth as huge asteroid zooms past

19 seconds ago

India reports highest coronavirus deaths since ear ..

24 minutes ago

NCOC decides to increase restrictions on activitie ..

40 minutes ago

New Trial Shows AstraZeneca Vaccine Is 79% Effecti ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.