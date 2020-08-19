UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, Election Fraud - Michel

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:03 PM

EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, Election Fraud - Michel

The European Union will shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it holds responsible for violence and election rigging, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday, following the online summit on Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union will shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it holds responsible for violence and election rigging, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday, following the online summit on Belarus.

"We took a very important decision it is our intention to decide sanctions in order to target individuals, authorities involved in the process of violence or in falsifications of the elections [in Belarus]," Michel said at a presser.

Related Topics

Election European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, I ..

11 seconds ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Ne ..

12 seconds ago

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

13 seconds ago

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat ..

15 seconds ago

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams

3 minutes ago

Pak-Army's role lauded in restoration of peace at ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.