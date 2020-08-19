EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, Election Fraud - Michel

The European Union will shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it holds responsible for violence and election rigging, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday, following the online summit on Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union will shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it holds responsible for violence and election rigging, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday, following the online summit on Belarus.

"We took a very important decision it is our intention to decide sanctions in order to target individuals, authorities involved in the process of violence or in falsifications of the elections [in Belarus]," Michel said at a presser.