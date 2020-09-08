(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The European Union will send a team of experts to Bolivia to oversee the general election in the South American country in October, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"Despite the difficult context in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led us to suspend or cancel the deployment of some EU Election Observation Missions, we continue to stand by Bolivia's side, to help achieve their objective, including with a reinforced Electoral Expert Mission," he said.

The technical mission will comprise five or six experts who will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the electoral process and pen a report with recommendations for future polls.

The EU will give $2.4 million in aid to the Bolivian electoral body to make sure that the vote abides by international rules.

The polls have been set for October 18 after being delayed twice over the coronavirus outbreak. They come a year after nationwide protests were sparked by the controversial reelection of President Evo Morales, who fled to Argentina in November of that year. He has been barred from running as a legislator.