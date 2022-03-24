EU to Send Frontex Border Agency Staff to Moldovan Border With Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 06:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The European Parliament approved on Thursday the deployment of staff from the EU border agency, Frontex, to the Moldovan border with Ukraine due to an influx of refugees.

A 543-34 vote backed the agreement between the EU and Moldova for "deploying Frontex staff to support the Moldovan authorities in daily border management activities."

Frontex officers will assist in screening and identity checks. The agency's fundamental rights officer will monitor the operations to ensure that the rights of vulnerable groups, such as unaccompanied minors, are protected.

The agreement will go into effect on the first day of the second month after the EU and Moldova were notified that the internal legal procedures have been completed, the parliament said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. According to the UN estimates, over 2 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the operation.

