EU to Send Letter to AstraZeneca Regarding Problems With Vaccine Contract - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The European Commission, together with member states of the European Union, will send a letter to drugmaker AstraZeneca regarding the problems with supplies of its COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc, commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

"We have an intention to send a letter to AstraZeneca. This letter will enable us to start dialogue with the company as part of the procedure to resolve the conflict. We want to hold consultations with the member states," Mamer said at a briefing.