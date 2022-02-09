UrduPoint.com

EU To Send Russia Joint Security Reply On Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union will send to Russia a joint security reply on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing a draft of the letter.

Late last month, Lavrov sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security.

According to Bloomberg, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell has signed the joint letter which was written in coordination with NATO.

