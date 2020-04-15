EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Assistance to Prop Fight Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Union looks to set up a dedicated task force to help engage and coordinate military efforts to support the civilian population in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the European External Action Service read Wednesday.

"High Representative Josep Borrell tasked the European External Action Service to set up a dedicated task force to temporarily support and facilitate information exchange on national military assistance in support of civilian authorities to help fight the coronavirus pandemic," the statement read.

The move is a follow-up of the video conference of defense ministers of EU member states held on April 6.

According to the statement, coordinated action and mutual support between armed forces of member states have so far helped airlift EU citizens stranded abroad, deliver medical equipment and transport patients between countries where needed.

The new task force will serve as a centralized point for member states' armed forces to share "requests, best practices and other relevant information in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The statement added that the task force will look to support Emergency Response Coordination Centre and also work in coordination with NATO.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the United States has since become the nation with the highest number of cases and fatalities from the virus, the western and southern European states remain heavily affected.