UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Set Up Task Force To Coordinate Military Assistance To Prop Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Assistance to Prop Fight Against COVID-19

The European Union looks to set up a dedicated task force to help engage and coordinate military efforts to support the civilian population in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the European External Action Service read Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The European Union looks to set up a dedicated task force to help engage and coordinate military efforts to support the civilian population in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the European External Action Service read Wednesday.

"High Representative Josep Borrell tasked the European External Action Service to set up a dedicated task force to temporarily support and facilitate information exchange on national military assistance in support of civilian authorities to help fight the coronavirus pandemic," the statement read.

The move is a follow-up of the video conference of defense ministers of EU member states held on April 6.

According to the statement, coordinated action and mutual support between armed forces of member states have so far helped airlift EU citizens stranded abroad, deliver medical equipment and transport patients between countries where needed.

The new task force will serve as a centralized point for member states' armed forces to share "requests, best practices and other relevant information in response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The statement added that the task force will look to support Emergency Response Coordination Centre and also work in coordination with NATO.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the United States has since become the nation with the highest number of cases and fatalities from the virus, the western and southern European states remain heavily affected.

Related Topics

NATO World Exchange Europe European Union United States March April From Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

3 minutes ago

Former DHA General Secy demands Punjab govt to set ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.