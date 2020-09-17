EU to Soon Adopt Global Human Rights Violations Sanctions Regime Similar to Magnitsky Act

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Council is discussing the sanctions regime similar to the so-called Magnitsky Act and it will be adopted as soon as possible, the spokesperson for the European Commission said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The European Council is discussing the sanctions regime similar to the so-called Magnitsky Act and it will be adopted as soon as possible, the spokesperson for the European Commission said Thursday.

"We have a proposal for an EU global human rights sanctions regime. That is being discussed at the council at the moment. And that's progressing and will be adopted as soon as possible," Nabila Massrali told a press conference, when asked a potential EU act similar to Magnitsky Act.