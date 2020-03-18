UrduPoint.com
EU To Speed Up Development Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus - European Commission President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

EU to Speed Up Development of Vaccine Against Coronavirus - European Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The European Union attaches paramount importance to the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and will do everything possible to speed up this process and the launch of mass production, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels following a video conference of European leaders.

Earlier, von der Leyen said she expected a European vaccine against the coronavirus would be developed and appear on the market by fall.

She added that the EU was providing financing for these scientific developments in the amount of up to 80 million Euros ($88.1 million).

