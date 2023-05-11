UrduPoint.com

EU To Spend 70Bln Euros In Next 3 Years To Build Up Defense Capabilities - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The EU countries plan to spend about 70 billion Euros ($76.5 billion) over the next three years to strengthen defense capabilities, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"The member states' plans means that they are going to spend in the next three years 70,000 million euros on increasing their defense capacities," Borrell said during the European Defence and Security Summit.

