MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Union will begin the bloc-wide vaccination against the coronavirus on December 27, 28, 29, President of the European Commission Ursul von der Leyen said Thursday.

"It's Europe's moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," von der Leyen said on Twitter.