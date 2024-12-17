EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pledged to intensify the EU's "direct engagement" with Syria's new Islamist-led rulers after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen pledged to intensify the EU's "direct engagement" with Syria's new Islamist-led rulers after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

Her remarks came after the European Union agreed to reopen its mission in Damascus and ramp up support for Syria, even as it laid out a raft of conditions that the new leaders must respect.

Speaking after talks in Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is in constant dialogue with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Von der Leyen said the EU would increase contact with the rebel group that ousted Assad.

"Now we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," she said.

European countries are wrestling with their approach to HTS which is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda and has largely been seen in the West as a terror group, despite moderating its rhetoric.

Earlier this week, the EU sent a senior diplomat to Syria to directly engage with the interim government, and as a result of "constructive" talks Brussels would reopen its mission there, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday.

Turkey had already reopened its Damascus embassy on Saturday.