EU To Study Implications Of Russia's Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty

Fri 18th June 2021

The European Union intends to assess the implications of Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty for its own security and for that of the partners of the bloc, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union intends to assess the implications of Russia's withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty for its own security and for that of the partners of the bloc, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow will officially withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty on December 18 of this year and confirmed that the country has notified the depositories of the agreement about its decision.

"The next Conference of the State Parties [to the treaty] will be an important moment to reflect on the way forward following this latest withdrawal. The European Union will be examining the implications this decision may have for its own security and for that of our partners," the EEAS said in a statement.

