MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The European Union will be supportive of any country using its influence to conduct peace talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Monday.

"When it comes to peace negotiations, we have always said that whoever can use its influence to stop the war in Ukraine we will support this, we have always said that," Massrali said at the European Commission midday briefing.

Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

The last round of the negotiations concluded in Istanbul on March 29. The talks have since stalled.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.