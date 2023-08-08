Open Menu

EU To Support ECOWAS' Efforts In Niger, Hopes Mediation Possible - European Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

EU to Support ECOWAS' Efforts in Niger, Hopes Mediation Possible - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The European Union will support any efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve the situation in Niger, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc believes that there is room for mediation.

"At this stage, as I said, the European Union, we still believe that there is a space, there is a room for mediation efforts ... ECOWAS is the main actor, main regional actor in this. Whatever ECOWAS decides will then be implemented, and the European Union has declared strong support for decisions and actions and efforts of ECOWAS to find a solution to this situation," Stano told a briefing.

