BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The European Union (EU) is committed to helping Lebanon if the country implements serious structural reforms, Ralph Tarraf, ambassador of EU to Lebanon, said Thursday.

"We have agreed that the new cabinet must focus on economic and financial issues by adopting real and serious measures," Tarraf said following his meeting with Lebanon's new Prime Minister Hassan Diab, LBCI local tv channel reported.

Tarraf also called upon the new government to position itself away from regional conflicts while he refused to comment about the new government's nature and its support by Hezbollah.

The new cabinet was formed on Tuesday in support of the two Shiite political parties, Hezbollah and Amal Movement, Free Patriotic Movement and the Marada Movement.

Meanwhile, the international community has been clear in the past days about its plan to support any cabinet that adopts convincing measures to save the deteriorating economy.