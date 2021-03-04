UrduPoint.com
EU To Take Measures Against Perpetrators Of Violence Against Civilians In Myanmar - Michel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

The European Union will take steps against those responsible for the violence against civilians in Myanmar amid clashes between the country's law enforcement and protesters, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The European Union will take steps against those responsible for the violence against civilians in Myanmar amid clashes between the country's law enforcement and protesters, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

Earlier, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that Wednesday was the bloodiest day since the military coup last month, as 38 people were killed during protests against the military rule in the country.

"Democratic process must be restored. Killing of innocent civilians can and will not go unpunished. #EU is preparing measures against those responsible," Michel tweeted.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since February 1, when the military overthrew the civilian government alleging it rigged the election and declared a year-long state of emergency.

