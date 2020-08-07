UrduPoint.com
EU To Take Part In Beirut Donor Conference Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

EU to take part in Beirut donor conference Sunday

Senior European officials will join a video conference organized by France on Sunday as donors mobilize support for Lebanon in the wake of the devastating explosion in Beirut, officials said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior European officials will join a video conference organized by France on Sunday as donors mobilize support for Lebanon in the wake of the devastating explosion in Beirut, officials said.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Brussels would be represented by the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and commissioner for crisis management and humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic.

More Stories From World

