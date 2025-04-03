Open Menu

EU To Target US Online Services After Trump Tariffs: France

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM

EU to target US online services after Trump tariffs: France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The European Union is "ready for a trade war" with the United States and plans to "attack online services" in response to Donald Trump's new tariffs, the French government spokeswoman said Thursday.

"We are pretty sure that we are indeed going to see an adverse effect on production," Sophie Primas told broadcaster RTL, expressing particular concern about the "strong" impact on wine and spirits.

"We have a whole range of tools and we are ready for this trade war," she added. "Then we will look at how we can support our production industries."

Trump "thinks he is the master of the world", Primas added.

"It is an imperialist stance that we had somewhat forgotten about, but which is returning with great force and great determination."

On Wednesday, US President Trump unveiled stinging tariffs on major trade partners including China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".

Primas said the EU was preparing a two-stage response, with "an initial response", to be put in place around mid-April, concerning aluminium and steel.

Then the EU will target "all products and services", with the measures probably ready at the end of April, she said, adding this was still being discussed.

"But we are also going to attack services. For example, online services, which are not taxed today but could be," Primas said.

The EU's response could also concern "access to our procurement contracts", she said.

President Emmanuel Macron will meet Thursday with representatives of French sectors "impacted by the tariff measures" announced by Trump, his office said.

The meeting is set to take place at 1400 GMT.

Recent Stories

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

4 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

11 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

12 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

18 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

18 hours ago

More Stories From World