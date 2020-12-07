UrduPoint.com
EU To Temporarily Exempt COVID-19 Vaccines, Testing Kits From VAT - Council Of EU

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union is working toward ensuring affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits by exempting them from VAT, the Council of EU said Monday.

"The EU is taking steps to ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits.

The Council today adopted amendments to the directive on the common system of value added tax (VAT) to allow member states to temporarily exempt COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits, as well as closely related services, from VAT," the council said in a statement.

"Member states may also apply a reduced VAT rate to testing kits and closely related services, if they choose to do so. This possibility is already available for vaccines ... They will apply until 31 December 2022," the council added.

The measures will be applied to vaccines and test kits authorized by the bloc or member states.

