EU to Test Critical Infrastructure Resilience Against 'Sabotage' After Nord Stream Leaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The European Union is going to test the resilience of its critical infrastructure against actions of "terrorism and sabotage" following the explosions and leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines, EU Commission Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Migration and Internal Security, Anitta Hipper, said on Thursday.

"The test (of critical infrastructure) should also include manmade antagonistic threats to critical infrastructure such as sabotage, hybrid and terrorist threats," Hipper told a briefing, noting that the EU would discuss the state of EU countries' critical infrastructure and the process of its examination.

The EU is also planning to conduct an investigation into the causes of the leaks and the blast on Nord Stream pipelines working together with national authorities of some EU states, according to EU Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant, who also spoke at the briefing.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.